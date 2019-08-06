11,401 Shares in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Bought by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cna Financial in the second quarter worth $27,020,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cna Financial in the fourth quarter worth $19,891,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cna Financial by 19.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,877,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 311,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cna Financial by 20.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 856,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 146,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cna Financial in the first quarter worth $6,077,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.85. 1,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Cna Financial Corp has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Cna Financial had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cna Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $49,941.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

