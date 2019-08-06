$106.25 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $106.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.22 million to $108.67 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $100.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $423.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.52 million to $429.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $445.34 million, with estimates ranging from $421.23 million to $461.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. 39,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,806. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.