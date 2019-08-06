$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.33. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Encore Capital Group stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.91. 11,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,359. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $6,671,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 699,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,695,000 after buying an additional 150,305 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $3,589,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $3,001,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

