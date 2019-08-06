$1.15 EPS Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.35. World Acceptance reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $8.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.64 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.02%. World Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. World Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.67, for a total value of $87,509.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,315.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in World Acceptance by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in World Acceptance by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in World Acceptance by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRLD opened at $123.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.30. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $175.78.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

