$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Momo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.75. Momo posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Momo will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Momo.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $554.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.78 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Momo in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.40 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Momo by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,872,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,585 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new position in Momo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,195,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Momo by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,077,000 after purchasing an additional 786,992 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Momo by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,578,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,291,000 after purchasing an additional 680,061 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. 591,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,501. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22. Momo has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Further Reading: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.