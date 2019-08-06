$0.73 EPS Expected for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Franklin Electric posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Boenning Scattergood cut Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $875,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,504.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $60,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,110,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,219,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,307,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 793,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 92,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $23,579,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,958. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

