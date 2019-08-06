$0.73 EPS Expected for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Franklin Electric posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Boenning Scattergood cut Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $875,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,504.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $60,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,110,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,219,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,307,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 793,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 92,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $23,579,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,958. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.