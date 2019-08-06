$0.54 EPS Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,449. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $74,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $189,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 260,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

SBH traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,034. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

