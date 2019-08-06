$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 21.02%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $984,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,548.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,193.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,303,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,836,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,792,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,794,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after acquiring an additional 167,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 654,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,781. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

