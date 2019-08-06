$0.23 EPS Expected for Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Endava reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Endava had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $73.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $38.26 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Endava by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Endava by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAVA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,793. Endava has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

