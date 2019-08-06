-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 49,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,774. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $66.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61.

In other news, major shareholder Bioasia Mangement Llc sold 90,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $175,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 57,069 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $122,127.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 188,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

