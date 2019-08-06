$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRG) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT also posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 145,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,394. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

