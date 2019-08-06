$0.11 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.42 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CECE shares. Roth Capital raised CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on CECO Environmental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 392,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,011. The company has a market capitalization of $294.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CECO Environmental by 508.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.