$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adecoagro’s earnings. Adecoagro reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Adecoagro will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adecoagro.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $159.82 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NYSE:AGRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,499. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $804.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 11.4% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

