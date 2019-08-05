Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Trading Down 5.3%

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.88, 26,916,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 16,949,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Zynga to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. Zynga’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 670,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,020.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,298 shares of company stock valued at $991,435 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

