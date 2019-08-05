Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $597.15

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $597.15 and traded as high as $581.52. Zotefoams shares last traded at $560.00, with a volume of 19,787 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The company has a market cap of $274.35 million and a P/E ratio of 34.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 595.43.

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

