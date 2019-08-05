Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $597.15

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $597.15 and traded as high as $581.52. Zotefoams shares last traded at $560.00, with a volume of 19,787 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The company has a market cap of $274.35 million and a P/E ratio of 34.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 595.43.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

