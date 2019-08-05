Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Lessened by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,669,000 after acquiring an additional 77,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,516,000 after acquiring an additional 205,532 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.64.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,322. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

