Zen Protocol Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $8,422.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00236317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.01321340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00021627 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00103772 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,263,250 coins and its circulating supply is 20,968,250 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.