ZelCash Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. In the last week, ZelCash has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. ZelCash has a total market cap of $10.13 million and $711,365.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00959511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00265280 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004459 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003223 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 71,992,850 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

