Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,277 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9,254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 799,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,920,000 after acquiring an additional 790,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,072,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,471,000 after acquiring an additional 674,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,419,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 621,862 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.78. 1,118,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.