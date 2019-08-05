Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 351 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Target by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

Target stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 314,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,678. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Target’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

