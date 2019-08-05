Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,524 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $73.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

CVS stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.46. 4,599,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,517,661. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

