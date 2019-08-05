Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG traded down $4.24 on Monday, reaching $155.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $155.04 and a twelve month high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.62.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

