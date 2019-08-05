Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Daily Journal Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $81,175,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $53,342,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.38. 2,666,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

