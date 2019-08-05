Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $8.85 on Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.85 or 0.00075064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Indodax, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $71.52 million and $1.61 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,790.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.22 or 0.01987287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.99 or 0.00848406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.52 or 0.02957163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00782475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00053481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00574069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00151304 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,084,368 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Sistemkoin, Binance, Koinex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, TDAX, Indodax, BX Thailand, Upbit, Bittrex and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

