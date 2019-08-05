Zacks: Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Universal Technical Institute an industry rank of 178 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of UTI stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 252,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

