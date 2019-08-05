Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLS. Beacon Securities downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC downgraded Celestica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 1,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Celestica has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $908.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,952,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after buying an additional 235,789 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 17.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,679,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,963,000 after buying an additional 709,033 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,714,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Celestica by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,982,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,836,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

