Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) to Hold

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CARO. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on Carolina Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sandler O’Neill cut Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carolina Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CARO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.13. 49,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Carolina Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $758.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.95.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. Analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carolina Financial news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Morrow sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $225,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,192 shares of company stock valued at $492,237. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,469,000 after acquiring an additional 94,043 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

