Zacks Investment Research Lowers Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Uniqure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 target price on Uniqure and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Uniqure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Uniqure stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. 19,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.95. Uniqure has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 9.51.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $467,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,620,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $381,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,825.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,020. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

