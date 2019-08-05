Zacks Investment Research Lowers Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Switch from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Switch has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 149.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott Russell Gragson sold 104,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $1,154,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 27,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $353,769.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

