Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

LNTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

LNTH traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. 18,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,532. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 4,918 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $138,048.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,300.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 8,819 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $248,166.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,061.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,913 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

