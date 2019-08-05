Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Get Trueblue alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Trueblue from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Trueblue from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trueblue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 4,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.69. Trueblue has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $794.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $588.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Trueblue by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trueblue by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Trueblue by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Trueblue during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trueblue by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trueblue (TBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.