Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) to Sell

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Castlight Health stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.42. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $31,544.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $74,521. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Castlight Health by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,614,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 839,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Castlight Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Castlight Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 312,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 85,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

