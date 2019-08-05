Zacks: Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Citius Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 94 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. 63,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.