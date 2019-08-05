Zacks: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Given $12.25 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 5.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $12.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Securities started coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

BRG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,091. The company has a current ratio of 181.95, a quick ratio of 181.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

