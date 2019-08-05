Zacks: Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. 1,072,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,621. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 1,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $66,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,906.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,765.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,101,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,352,000 after buying an additional 1,364,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after buying an additional 1,000,076 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,909,000 after buying an additional 458,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of UDR by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,625,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,893,000 after buying an additional 277,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

