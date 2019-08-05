Zacks: Analysts Expect Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.39 Million

Brokerages expect Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) to post sales of $174.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Akorn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.50 million and the highest is $177.20 million. Akorn reported sales of $165.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akorn will report full-year sales of $692.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.50 million to $700.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $709.11 million, with estimates ranging from $679.17 million to $732.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akorn.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 72.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKRX shares. BidaskClub cut Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Akorn stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.13. 59,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41. Akorn has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

In other Akorn news, Director Alan D. Weinstein acquired 50,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $198,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Allison Rappuhn acquired 10,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,800 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 556.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Akorn in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 100.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akorn in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

