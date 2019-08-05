YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 295,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 102,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.79. 363,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,896,389. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $366.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

