Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Holdings Decreased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 416,369 shares during the quarter. Yandex makes up about 4.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $117,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.53. 7,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,388. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.00. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $42.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Yandex’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

