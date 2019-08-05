Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,489. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.55. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $156.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

