WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.79

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 1929416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 64.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

