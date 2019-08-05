WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised WP Carey from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price objective on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WP Carey will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.034 per share. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WP Carey by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,703,000 after purchasing an additional 592,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WP Carey by 104.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,529,000 after buying an additional 2,009,980 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,892,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,273,000 after buying an additional 92,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WP Carey by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,714,000 after buying an additional 266,288 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in WP Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,087,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

