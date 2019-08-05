World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,820 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth $49,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.82. 61,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,768. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $71,373.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Downing sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $96,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,654.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,394 shares of company stock valued at $937,122. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.