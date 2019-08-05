World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In related news, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $346,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $118,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,254. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.20. 27,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,576. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.68. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.83.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.65% and a return on equity of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

