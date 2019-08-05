World Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GAP were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,412,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,413,000 after buying an additional 4,491,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $82,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GAP by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after acquiring an additional 960,583 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in GAP by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,623,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after acquiring an additional 734,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GAP by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 607,780 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPS. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.40. 2,206,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,216. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. GAP had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

