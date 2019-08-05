World Asset Management Inc Purchases 157 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 156.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Svb Leerink started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $131,642.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.65.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

