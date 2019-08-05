World Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,216,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Tableau Software by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DATA shares. ValuEngine raised Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Tableau Software from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

In related news, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $375,407.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $649,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,047 shares in the company, valued at $26,024,127.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,781 shares of company stock worth $6,962,045. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DATA stock remained flat at $$169.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tableau Software Inc has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 27.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.