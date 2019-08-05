World Asset Management Inc Has $444,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,612,000 after purchasing an additional 307,790 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $10,188,196.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 17,712 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $597,071.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,345.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,435 shares of company stock worth $14,658,520. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,110. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.43.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

