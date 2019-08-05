World Asset Management Inc Has $425,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in VMware by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 226 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,045. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.33 and a 12 month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,916,430.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on VMware from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on VMware from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

