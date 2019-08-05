World Asset Management Inc Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Samson Capital Management LLC now owns 127,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 506,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Evans bought 51,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $2,024,919.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,366.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRGP traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.58. 28,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,469. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

