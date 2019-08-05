World Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 329.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $6.52 on Monday, reaching $134.68. 38,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,425. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -794.41, a PEG ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.27.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

